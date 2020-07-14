Aberdeen shopping centres welcome customers for first time since March

Aberdeen’s shopping centres have reopened to the public as lockdown restrictions continue to ease.

Bon Accord Centre, Union Square and the Trinity Centre welcomed customers for the first time yesterday since the Scottish Government introduced lockdown measures in March.

The malls were given the green light to reopen for business after it was confirmed that phase three of the four-step route map out of lockdown could go ahead.

A number of safety measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of both staff and visitors, including mandatory face coverings, perspex screens and fixed hand sanitising stations.

Craig Stevenson, Bon Accord Centre manager said: “The safety of our community is our priority and we have taken several steps to ensure that customers and staff are kept as safe as possible.

“The centre has been deep cleaned prior to opening and an enhanced cleaning regime is in place. We are encouraging customers to keep two meters apart from other family groups and have a ‘keep left’ system in the mall.

“We were delighted to open our doors again to the public. There was a good buzz in the centre and it was fantastic to see customers coming out to enjoy everything the city centre has to offer. There was a really positive atmosphere and we are looking forward to the weeks ahead.”

Union Square shopping centre had queues of people for the opening.

A spokeswoman said: “As a reminder, we have introduced a range of measures to keep people safe, including the introduction of a one-way system, installation of fixed hand sanitiser stations, live monitoring of footfall to ensure there aren’t too many people in the centre at any one time, and enhanced cleaning processes.

“There is also clear signage throughout the centre, reminding consumers of the need to follow social distancing guidance, and to avoid shopping in large groups.

“It’s been great to officially welcome customers back to Union Square, and the feedback we’ve received from customers is that they’re just pleased to be able to visit their favourite stores again.”

Trinity Centre had a piper and highland dancers at the ready to welcome the first customers through its doors.

Linda Stewart, general manager at Trinity Centre, said: “We are delighted to be open, as are our retailers.

“Returning to a bit of normality is fantastic after what has been a very uncertain time for everyone. It’s great to see Union Street coming to life again.”