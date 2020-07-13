Aberdeen shopping centres reopen for first time since March

Aberdeen’s three main shopping centres have reopened this morning.
The Bon Accord Centre has been deep cleaned ahead of opening its doors to customers at 9am.
People from different groups will be asked to keep two metres apart, with shoppers asked to keep to the left while travelling through the centre.
Hand sanitising stations will be available throughout
Tomorrow is the big day, we can't wait to welcome you all back! If you want to know what to expect when you come to visit us, head to our website: http://ow.ly/xqgt50AvMCF
Posted by Bon Accord Aberdeen on Sunday, 12 July 2020
And Trinity Centre had a piper and highland dancers at the ready to welcome the first customers through the doors.
The mall is encouraging cashless payment throughout and asking shoppers to follow social distancing guidelines.
The public toilets at the site will remain closed, and lifts are being restricted to either one person, or one group from the same household.
We are all set for opening our doors again tomorrow (Monday 13 July) and we cannot wait… ✔️ our main focus is to…
Posted by Aberdeen Trinity Centre on Sunday, 12 July 2020
At Union Square signage will be displayed throughout reminding customers not to shop in large groups, and to follow social distancing rules.
Mask wearing throughout the centre will also apply.
Queues were seen outside shops including Zara and Apple store this morning.
The number of customers allowed into the centre will be restricted to ensure everyone can stay two metres apart. There will also be a one-way system in the centre.
Toilets and baby changing facilities in the centre will be open, with enhanced cleaning procedures in place.
Hello, Aberdeen We’re reopening on Monday 13th July. If you’re planning a visit, we’ve introduced a range of measures to keep everyone safe. You’ll see signs clearly displayed at the door and around the centre, reminding you of the need to social distance and to not shop in large groups. Hand sanitiser will be available and we’ll be following enhanced cleaning procedures. Please also follow Scottish government guidance in relation to the wearing of face coverings as this will apply within the centre. We’re restricting how many people can enter the centre and stores at any one time. This way, we can ensure everyone in the centre is able to social distance easily. All our car parks will be open, with a cashless payment system in operation. We ask that you remain aware of others when using them. We know it’s going to take some getting used to, and the way we all shop is going to feel different for a while. But our priority is yours and our colleagues’ health. Not all stores will be able to open initially, so it’s best to check our individual store pages at www.unionsquareaberdeen.com for up-to-date details before you visit. If you have any questions, please comment below and we’ll answer everything we can. Take care and see you soon.
Posted by Union Square Aberdeen on Thursday, 9 July 2020
