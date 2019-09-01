Aberdeen shopping centre’s Dinky Doctors scheme up for award

A scheme set up to give first aid training to children has been nominated for an award.

Dinky Doctors held sessions with 240 youngsters aged between three and 12 in the Trinity Centre in Aberdeen over the summer holidays.

Children were taught the basics of checking for breathing and how to help someone in an emergency by rolling the patient on their side and dialling 999. Older children were also shown how to use CPR techniques and how to use a public access defibrillator.

Dinky Doctors has now been nominated for the Community First Aid Champion award in the Scottish First Aid Awards.

It is given to an individual or organisation who has excelled in promoting first aid and educating their community.

The finalists will be announced next month with the awards taking place in Glasgow on November 15.