Aberdeen shopping centre’s big bounce returns to raise cash for children’s charities

An Aberdeen roof garden is to be taken over by giant inflatables as part of a national fundraising scheme.

The Big Bounce at Bon Accord will run next weekend and will see giant inflatables and bouncy castles installed at the centre’s Roof Garden.

However, this year the fun will be spilling on to the streets.

New additions such as a Mack Truck and Giant Slide will join the climbing wall at the event from August 2 to 4.

In the last three years, Big Bounce at Bon Accord has raised more than £50,000 for children’s charities.

It is part of the One Great Day initiative, which raises funds to support the Archie Foundation and Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Centre manager Craig Stevenson said: “We are really excited to bring Big Bounce at Bon Accord back again this year.

“It has been very popular with our visitors and we hope it will be even more of a hit this year – with kids both little and big.

“There really is no event like it – it brings the north-east community together for a weekend of fun and all while raising money for children’s charities. What could be better?

“We hope everyone will bring their family and friends along to enjoy Big Bounce together and, hopefully, we can raise even more money for the charities than last year.”

The event will run from 10am to 6pm each day.