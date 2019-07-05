Aberdeen shopping centre unveils new slide for summer

A popular Aberdeen shopping centre is sliding into summer with a new attraction.

The Bon Accord has introduced a giant slide to its premises for the first time.

Shoppers will now be able to get from the upper mall to the ground floor quickly without taking the lift or escalators.

It is the newest addition to the shopping centre since the outdoor stairs were painted in rainbow colours.

Centre manager Craig Stevenson said the five-metre spiral slide will allow kids big and small to glide from John Lewis to Costa.

It is hoped it will become one of the star attractions of the packed summer programme.

Wimbledon will be screened live in the new sports garden with the indoor beach also returning.

Eager children have already been asking centre staff when the slide will open.

Mr Stevenson said: “We are delighted to bring this new attraction to the centre.

“We hope this will bring an element of fun in addition to our other family-friendly events over summer.

“Organisations across the city centre have been working to make Aberdeen an even more attractive option for visitors and this is one of the ways we are investing to support this mission.

“We have been working on various projects to surprise and delight customers, including the rainbow steps, indoor beach and seasonal events. All these provide visitors with different reasons to visit the centre.”

It is hoped the new attraction will raise thousands of pounds for three charities through donations.

Money raised will go to One Great Day, Great Ormond Street Hospital and the Archie Foundation.

The slide will open to the public at 10am tomorrow and will be at Bon Accord throughout the summer.