Aberdeen shopping centre to host elf school

A shopping centre is to play host to Aberdeen’s first “elf school”.

The Trinity Centre is inviting children to join the ranks of Santa’s helpers and graduate as a fully-fledged elf from today.

They will take part in four different stages including a workshop in designing your own Christmas decoration, a lesson in how to create one of Santa’s magical keys and a crash course on how to create Rudolph’s reindeer food.

Youngsters will also have to complete the ultimate elf obstacle course in order to graduate and receive their certificate.

Trinity Centre general manager Linda Stewart said: “Our elf school is a magical addition to our Christmas programme which also includes festive choirs, personalised Santa letters, seasonal opening hours and VIP shopping nights.”

For details email Linda Stewart at linda.stewart@trinityaberdeen.co.uk