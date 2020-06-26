Aberdeen shopping centre to be ‘cleaned and disinfected’ ahead of July opening

Bosses at an Aberdeen shopping centre have said it will be “thoroughly cleaned and disinfected” before it reopens its doors next month.

The Trinity Centre are also looking at changing their opening ours as well as placing barriers, posters and floor markings around the mall.

A spokeswoman for the centre said: “The centre trading hours may vary slightly initially, but we will advise our customers via social media if there are going to be big changes.

“In preparation for reopening, the centre will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected over a period of a week.

“Centre management has met with Trading Standards and health and safety representatives to discuss our plan and offer reassure that the main focus is on the well being of retailers, staff and our customers.

“There will be sanitising stations at each entrance with barriers, floor decals and informative posters to guide our customers safely around the centre while adhering to social distancing guidelines.

“Each retailer will also have guidelines to adhere to. In addition, we will monitor all of our entrances and close some of them in the event that the centre becomes overcrowded.”

Meanwhile, Bon Accord centre has also confirmed they will be reopening on July 13.

A number of stores at Union Square with outside access will also open on Monday, including New Look, Next and JD sports, with the rest of the centre set to open in July.