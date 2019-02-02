Aberdeen shopping centre shut after sprinkler system activated

Two appliances were sent to a busy Aberdeen shopping centre after reports the sprinkler system in a shop turned on.

The St Nicholas Centre in Aberdeen was evacuated and its shops are shut while fire crews investigate the cause of the issue.

Shoppers were turned away by the centre’s staff at the Schoolhill entrance.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “The call came in to us at 11.06am this morning.

“Water from the sprinkler system activated and we have mobilised a damage control unit from Altens to the scene.

“We also sent one fire appliance from the central station.

“There is no fire, but the damage control unit is using a wet and dry hoover to remove the water.”