Aberdeen shopping centre recognised in Loo of the Year Awards

An Aberdeen shopping centre has won acclaim for the quality and standards of its toilets in the Loo of the Year Awards.

The Trinity Centre has been awarded a platinum rating by inspectors for its cleanliness.

The awards are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of ‘away from home’ toilets.

Loo of the Year Awards inspectors make unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the UK to judge them.

Linda Stewart, general manager at The Trinity Centre, said: “Over the past four years the centre has won the Platinum Award for its toilets and last year it also won the National Award for its parent and baby room.

“This year a new award was introduced to the criteria, the Diamond Award, and I am delighted to announce that we won this award.

“It is a great achievement by the cleaning team, as this year they have taken on more than just cleaning – they are also sanitising the building and paying special attention to areas such as door handles, bannisters and lifts.

“In this very difficult climate, they have worked very hard and won The Loo of the Year Diamond Award for the centre. Well done to the cleaning team at the Trinity.”