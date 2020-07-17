Aberdeen shopping centre reopens toilet facilities

An Aberdeen shopping centre has confirmed that its toilet facilities are now open to the public.

The Bon Accord Centre opened its doors again for the first time since March on Wednesday.

However, it did not open its toilets, which are located on the upper floor until yesterday.

A statement from the Bon Accord Centre said: “The centre toilets on the upper mall have now reopened to the public, we would like to thank our visitors for their patience whilst we have worked to do this safely.

“We ask that customers take responsibility for themselves and their family groups when visiting the toilets.”

Seating areas and kids play areas within the centres remain closed for the meantime.

Those who visit the centre have been asked to ensure they maintain distance from other visitors and wash hands thoroughly.

Hand cleaning facilities are available in all of the public areas.