Aberdeen shopping centre marks 30th anniversary with social media giveaways

An Aberdeen shopping centre is marking its 30th birthday today.

The Bon Accord is celebrating the milestone with a weekend of giveaways and memories taking place on its social media.

The shopping centre is encouraging Aberdonians to look out for posts about prizes and enjoy the images from the last three decades that will be put up on their Facebook, Instagram and Twitter feeds.

The 25th anniversary of the centre in 2015 was marked with a celebration of the 1990s, including a pop-up museum, an exhibition of Aberdeen FC and Scotland football kits from the period and the screening of several classic movies.

This year’s celebrations will be more restrained, as a result of the Covid-19 crisis.

Craig Stevenson, Centre Manager at Bon Accord said: “We are delighted to have reached this milestone in the history of Bon Accord.

“While we would normally have a programme of events to celebrate, in light of the ongoing pandemic we have had to think a little differently about how we mark the occasion.

“This year we will be sharing some fantastic pictures from the Bon Accord archive and running exclusive competitions on our social media channels.

“We look forward to sharing memories of Bon Accord through the years.”

The Bon Accord Centre was officially opened by the Queen in August 1990, four months after the first shoppers arrived and five years after the opening of the St Nicholas Centre across the road.

Construction work had begun around 1987, with the demolition of buildings including St Paul’s Street School, the Swan Bar and the old Post Office on the west end of George Street.

The decision to build was not without controversy, with the Evening Express’s Moreen Simpson describing the two shopping centres as being constructed “on the rubble of huge tracts of traditional granite buildings” in 1999.

But the centre has since proved very popular with the Aberdeen public, hosting charity events such as Big Bounce @ Bon Accord and unveiling the Instagram-friendly rainbow steps last year.

Other big years in the history of the Bon Accord Centre include 2004, when a business deal was struck to merge it with the St Nicholas Centre, and 2018, when the St Nicholas brand was dropped to unify the two centres under the name Bon Accord.