Aberdeen shopping centre loses 20 major retailers as city continues to be ‘battered’ by impact of pandemic

More than 20 big-name retailers will not reopen for business at a popular Aberdeen shopping precinct as the city continues to be “battered” by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bosses at the Bon Accord and St Nicolas Centre, situated in the heart of the Granite City, have seen big high street brands such as Topshop, Dorothy Perkins, Warehouse, River Island and Laura Ashley all shut up shop since March last year.