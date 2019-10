An Aberdeen shopping centre has started a new initiative to reduce plastic waste.

Union Square has created a designated area at its car park entrance to offer plastic coat hangers to shoppers, which can be picked up at any time and then taken home to be used again.

Members of the public are welcome to help themselves to the equipment, to keep their clothing tidy, and to also divert the hangers from “the waste stream”, ensuring they don’t end up broken and in landfill.

