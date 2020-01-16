Aberdeen shopping centre installs new free water refill station

An Aberdeen shopping centre has installed a water refill station in a bid to become more sustainable.

Bon Accord Aberdeen has built the facility on the upper level of the centre.

Any visitors to the shopping attraction can fill up cups or bottles with chilled water which is dispensed using an automatic sensor.

The refill station will also track the number of single-use plastic bottles it has helped to eliminate.

Craig Stevenson, centre manager, said: “The water refill station has been installed as part of our ongoing commitment to be more sustainable.

“We hope this makes it easier for our visitors to reduce single-use plastic and enjoy some freshly chilled water while they are out and about.”

The refill station is on the upper mall of the centre, opposite the John Lewis cafe.

A state-of-the-art drinking water tap had previously been installed on St Nicholas Street.