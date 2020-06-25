Aberdeen shopping centre confirms stores with outside access to open on Monday

An Aberdeen shopping centre has confirmed a number of stores will open their doors to customers on Monday.

Union Square, which has been closed to shoppers since March due to the Covid-19 lockdown, is also working towards fully reopening next month.

The centre has said it is planning to reopen on July 13 following yesterday’s announcement, with the date subject to confirmation from the Scottish Government.

A number of stores at the centre, including M&S have remained open throughout.

Shops including New Look, Next and JD Sports are all set to open on Monday as they have their own street access. Stores that open only into the main mall are not yet permitted to reopen.

When the shopping centre does reopen on July 13, a number of safety procedures, including one way systems, clear signage and enhanced cleaning processes will all be in place.

Queueing systems will also be in place outside stores to help manage capacity within the units.

Hand sanitisers will be installed throughout and customers will be encouraged to use contactless payments.

Ryan Manson, general manager at Union Square, said: “It has been a really challenging time for everyone, and we are hugely grateful to the key workers that have done so much over the past few months.

“At Union Square, we’re working really hard to make sure we can safely reopen the Shopping Park on Monday, and the rest of the centre on July.

“We ask that people be patient with us though, as the way we shop is going to be different for a while, and visits might take longer than usual. We can’t wait to reopen, and to welcome back our customers.”

Mark Bourgeois, managing director UK & Ireland at Hammerson, added: “Our priority is the safety and wellbeing of all of our customers, retailers and colleagues.

“We have considered carefully how to create an operating environment that allows the centre and brands to reopen safely.

“Throughout our destinations we will display clear information for consumers on how to shop in this new environment, and we also have technology in place allowing us to monitor visitor numbers, to ensure there are never too many people in our spaces at any one time.”