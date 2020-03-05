Aberdeen shopping centre celebrates launch of 20th Easter egg appeal

An Aberdeen shopping centre is marking 20 years of its popular Easter egg appeal.

The Trinity Centre launched this year’s appeal with help from staff and mascot Giddy the Gorilla.

It invites shoppers and businesses to donate chocolate eggs which are then gifted to children’s charities, hotels, hospitals, creches and family centres.

Since the appeal first launched, it has collected and distributed a total of 56,655 eggs.

Linda Stewart, general manager for the centre, said: “The generosity of Aberdeen’s community and businesses never ceases to amaze and I’m sure that this year will be no different. To celebrate our 20th appeal we’d love to match or exceed last year’s total and with everyone’s help and support, we think we can make this the most successful appeal yet.”

Those wishing to donate to the appeal can find the drop-off point – a large acrylic egg – in the centre or give their donation to staff in the Level Two Management suite.

Cash donations will also be accepted via a money slot located on the egg and the latest date for donations will be Sunday April 5.

Businesses, workplaces and schools can get involved in their own Easter egg drive by contacting 01224 580076.