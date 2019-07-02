Aberdeen shopping centre car park to close early for works

An Aberdeen city centre car park will be closed for one night this week for maintenance work to be carried out.

The Loch Street facility, which is attached to the Bon Accord Shopping Centre, will shut on Sunday July 7 from 7pm and will reopen at 6am the following day.

Motorists will not be able to use the car park while works are being carried out.

Drivers have been urged to remove their vehicles before the car park closes.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The Harriet Street car park on the other side of the shopping centre will remain open as normal.

For more information on parking, call 01224 647470 or visit the information desk on the upper mall of the Bon Accord Shopping Centre.