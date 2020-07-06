Aberdeen shoppers raise thousands for NHS charities

Customers at M&S stores in Aberdeen have helped raise thousands of pounds to support the NHS.

Since April, the chain’s Union Square and St Nicholas branches have been raising funds through projects including the selling of charity t-shirts and bags for life.

Shoppers have also had the opportunity to make one-off donations at the tills.

And now it has been revealed that across the two stores combined, more than £18,000 has been raised for NHS Charities Together.

M&S Aberdeen store manager Neil Hansell said: “The past few months have been challenging for all of us, but one thing that’s been amazing is seeing people rally together.

“We’re very proud that our community has already helped raise over £18,000 for a really important cause that will provide vital support to NHS staff, volunteers, and patients.

“Clothes shopping is different now and as customers are coming back and starting to shop with confidence it’s really lovely that the first thing they’ll see when they enter our store is a display that shows the generosity and kindness of the local community.”

Ellie Orton, chief executive of NHS Charities Together, said: “I can’t thank M&S customers enough, the money you have raised is making a huge difference for the NHS staff and volunteers who have been there for all of us during the Covid crisis.”