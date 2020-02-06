Aberdeen shoppers encouraged to think about drinking habits

A roadshow which aims to encourage residents to think twice about their drinking habits will visit Aberdeen today.

The Count 14 tour will challenge shoppers to estimate how many of their favourite drinks make up the weekly maximum guideline of 14 units when it rolls into Asda Bridge of Dee.

Regularly exceeding the recommended maximum weekly guideline increases the risk of developing a range of health problems, including cancer of the mouth, throat and breast.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Susan Webb, director of public health at NHS Grampian, said: “It is estimated that one in four adults regularly drink alcohol at levels which increase their risk of experiencing health harms.

“Alcohol contributes to the development and worsening of more than 60 conditions including breast cancer, bowel cancer, heart problems, high blood pressure and mental health problems.

“The messages of Count 14 apply to all of us, as consumers we have the right to know about the harms and how best to lower the risk.

“NHS Grampian welcomes the second phase of this campaign.”

The tour is set to visit 12 locations across Scotland, including Lidl in Montrose on February 7.

For further information visit count14.scot