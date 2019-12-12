Aberdeen shoppers donate to help sick kids at city hospital

A north-east charity has donated a collection of Christmas gifts to young cancer patients undergoing treatment in Aberdeen.

Calico (Cancer and Leukaemia In Children Orientated) encouraged generous shoppers to buy presents for youngsters at the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital through a ‘giving tree’ in Union Square.

The charity then took the collection of presents to the hospital yesterday, where they will be handed out to young patients ahead of Christmas.

Committee member Milene Munro said: “We are Union Square’s chosen charity and they kindly gave us a giving tree, so the idea was that people picked up a bauble and bought a gift for the children and young adults undergoing treatment at RACH.

“We collected 55 gifts in total, which is amazing. We were given a drone, a Kindle Fire, beauty products and lots of other high-quality and thoughtful gifts to pass onto the kids.

“We’re really overwhelmed and thankful for the support.”

The 50-year-old, from the city centre, devoted herself to raising awareness of how cancer can affect children following the death of her seven-year-old son, Braeden Williams, who passed away in 2014 after battling a brain tumour.

She later became involved in Calico, which was set up in 1983 to help and support all families who have children suffering from cancer, leukaemia or a related illness.

The charity’s main aim is to alleviate, where possible, financial stress caused by additional bills such as travel and utility expenses, additional requirements for other children in the family and school supplies if a long hospital stay is required.

Every year Calico helps to provide essential equipment for the oncology ward at the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital (RACH), as well as toys, games and craft supplies for the outpatients department.

The charity also funds The Rainbow Trail project, which provides beads to represent the different stages of a child’s cancer journey. Each bead represents a specific procedure, intervention or outcome, and are given to each child as they start and then move through different stages.

Milene previously distributed thousands of cards to schools to help families recognise the symptoms of childhood cancer early.

She also helped organise the Glow Gold for September campaign last year which saw parts of the city turning gold in support of Calico.

She added: “We cannot change what happened to us and our children, but we can make a difference for other children.”

Ryan Manson, General Manager at Union Square, said: “Our customers have been so generous in donating a selection of gifts for children and young people supported by Calico this Christmas.

“It is meant to be a magical time of year for families and we are delighted to do anything to support people in the local community, hopefully putting smiles on faces on the 25th December.”

For more information, visit www.calicogrampian.org.uk