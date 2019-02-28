Aberdeen shop worker tells of fight with machete-wielding raider

The co-owner of an Aberdeen shop has branded the sentence handed to a machete-wielding would-be robber as “shocking”.

Yvonne Allan fought off masked Andrew Thomson, 48, during his robbery bid at the Sclattie Snacks shop in Bucksburn.

Thomson was jailed for 18 months over the offence at the store, which also contains a post office.

Yvonne, 46, has revealed they are closing the post office as of March 9 and cited the robbery attempt as the reason.

Yvonne and her son Ross, 16, wrestled with Thomson, and her brother Francis Donald, 50, managed to press the panic alarm during the incident just before 1pm on July 18 last year.

She said: “I don’t think the sentence was harsh enough. It’s shocking.

“I was really disappointed with what he got. I would have liked to have seen him get at least four years.”

She added: “We were standing cleaning units and I was aware somebody came in the back door so I looked up and there he was, balaclava and a machete in his hand.

“My instinct was just to go for him. I had him over the kitchen sink trying to get the machete out of his hand.

“We are a small business and I work hard for what I’ve got. If you think you can come in and take it away I’ll protect it. I did what I had to do and instinct kicked in.

“My son restrained him and grabbed him by the throat and I pulled off his balaclava. He came in here for years. He used to buy food from us.

“I got bruises and cuts all down my arms. That was from wrestling and hitting off walls and doors.”

Yvonne said changes in the industry were also part of the reason they had decided to stop running the post office, though the shop will remain open.

However, she confirmed the robbery bid was the final straw.

She said: “That kind of made my mind up.”

Thomson, of Fairies Knowe, Bucksburn, was jailed after previously pleading guilty to assaulting Yvonne by brandishing a machete and making demands for property and money, with his face initially masked, struggling with her and attempting to rob her. He also admitted possessing the weapon.

Defence agent John Hardie said his client had “regret and shame” for his actions and had relapsed into drug use at the time.

Passing sentence, Sheriff Morag McLaughlin said: “This was a very, very serious matter and had a profound effect on the victim.”

A Post Office spokeswoman said: “Due to the resignation of the postmaster and the withdrawal of premises for post office use, Sclattie Park post office is due to close temporarily on March 9.

“We are currently exploring the various options available to use which will enable us to maintain a post office service after this date.”