Aberdeen shop to remain closed after lockdown

An Aberdeen shop will not reopen for business after the coronavirus lockdown is lifted, according to its owner.

Right Buy U on George Street, which was previously Cash Generator, will not be reopening for business even after social distancing measures are lifted.

The store allows shoppers to buy and sell pre-owned items including mobile phones, games and consoles, laptops and tablets, gold jewellery, TVs, musical instruments and sporting goods.

Owner Alan Aim said: “The business has been on the market for several years but unfortunately has not been able to attract interest despite being a popular and profitable operation.

“I would like to assure customers who have agreements on buyback that these items are safe and can be bought out when the lockdown is lifted, whenever that is, or can be posted with payments via PayPal.

“Two members of staff remain selling off the existing stock online. It is hoped a buyer can still be found by summer to satisfy the public need of cash in light of the economic downturn.”

The store opened as Cash Generator in September 2014 and was later rebranded to Right Buy U in May 2019 following a nationwide buyout from the Cash Generator franchise.

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: