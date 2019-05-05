Aberdeen shop recognised for selling donated second-hand goods

An Aberdeen shop has received a stamp of approval from a scheme which promotes reusing items.

Home Comforts, at Union Square, which sells second-hand goods, got the recognition from Zero Waste Scotland, the organisation behind Revolve, which uses a quality standard scheme for shops stocking items for re-use.

The store sells a large variety of donated goods, including furniture, childcare, baby care equipment and clothing.

Susan Cheyne, business development manager at Home Comforts, said: “We are proud to offer our customers good quality re-used pieces of furniture, clothing and baby equipment.

“Having achieved the Revolve certification, our customers can be confident they are buying products which have been prepared for re-sale to a high standard.”

The store forms part of 112 Revolve certified stores nationwide which aim to create a society in which resources are valued and nothing is wasted.