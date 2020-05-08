Aberdeen shop owner’s shock after theft of charity tin

A shop owner has spoken of her shock after a charity tin was allegedly stolen in Aberdeen.

The tin is claimed to have been taken from the Butcheress on Carnie Drive in the Kittybrewster areas of the city on Wednesday afternoon.

A 39-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman have now been arrested in connection with the incident.

Police said a report had been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

The tin is yet to be located.

Margaret Pirie, who owns the Butcheress, explained how the incident unfolded.

She said: “A member of staff had heard the other tin rattle as the thief pulled the collection tin next to it away.

“The staff member, who was away from the counter, was alerted that there was someone in the shop and that is when they realised it had been stolen.

“I think it’s truly sad and shocking that somebody could steal from a charity, and especially given the current circumstances. Everybody is struggling in their own way due to the situation.”

The money in the tin was being collected for an Aberdeenshire-based animal charity.

Margaret added: “The charity tin is to raise money for Give a Greyhound a Home, the group has no financial support and is entirely dependent on donations.

“We thought the measures we had in place were good enough to prevent theft. You don’t expect someone to be burning through a rope that secures the charity tin. It’s really sad.”

Constable Chris Starkie, of the Kittybrewster policing team said: “We worked alongside the problem solving team to ensure a prompt and effective response to the report.

“I would like to thank the public for their assistance in this inquiry.

“Crimes of this cowardly nature will not be tolerated.”