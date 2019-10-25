Aberdeen shop closes in mid-afternoon after computer error

An Aberdeen shop has closed in the middle of the afternoon due to a system failure.

Customers shopping at Argos on the Berryden Business Park on Berryden Road, were asked to leave this afternoon.

According to a member of staff, the computer system which allows staff to process customer orders has failed.

“The computer system is down so we have had to close,” said the Argos spokeswoman.

She added: “We are not sure if we are going to be able to reopen today, before our normal closing time of 8pm.

“Customers have been very understanding.”