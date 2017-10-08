Aberdeen shop closes after more than 20 years in business

An Aberdeen shop has closed its doors for the last time.

Granite Reef, which specialised in surf and snow boards, closed yesterday after more than 20 years in business.

Gordon Forbes, owner of Granite Reef who opened the shop in 1993, said on social media the company was unable to cope with the online market and the largest competitors.

He wrote: “We live in an ever changing and fast paced world. The increasingly competitive markets of large online stores are drowning out local grassroots small independents.

“This store like many other small stores have tried to compete in difficult times. The largest competitors in our market space are our largest supplier’s, brands that we have helped grow and build. Brands that have gained loyal customers via stores like Granite Reef.

“The lack of support and loyalty to the businesses that helped build them is sad, as the brands are all about the now and have now longevity.”