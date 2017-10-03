Tuesday, October 3rd 2017 Show Links
Aberdeen shop announces it’s closing down

by Callum Main
03/10/2017, 12:33 pm Updated: 03/10/2017, 12:45 pm
An Aberdeen shop has announced to customers that it will be closing down.

Granite Reef in the city centre confirmed in a post on social media that the shop will be shutting for good on Saturday.

In the post they said they all remaining stock will be sold at up to 50% off and thanked their “customers, friends, family suppliers and everyone in between for their support over the last 24 years”.

