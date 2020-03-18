Aberdeen shoe retailer considers move amid concerns over Union Street

An Aberdeen shoe shop could be moving off Union Street after 10 years amid concerns about the demise of the high street.

Mostyn McKenzie footwear retailer is looking at relocating to new premises when the lease expires in August.

It has been based on the street for almost ten years but managing director Graeme McKenzie feels the time is right to move.

He said: “It’s all a bit up in the air at the moment but our preference is to relocate to a new site.

“We are negotiating with our landlord and exploring opportunities which would allow us to move in August.

“Our concerns are with the state of Union Street which we have experienced difficult trading times in the last five years.

“We believe that we are able to have a sustainable business with a loyal core of customers but don’t think this will be on Union Street.”

A planning application has been lodged with Aberdeen City Council by Aurora Planning on behalf of Gillilands Investments to change the use of 229 Union Street from shops to a food and drink premises.

In the proposals, the developer describes the change as being needed due to the difficulty in renting out a retail unit on the street.

It says: “229 Union Street is currently occupied by Mostyn McKenzie shoe shop (Class 1 use), but their lease is due to come to an end this year and is unlikely to be renewed.

“This is indicative of the challenges currently facing the retail sector as a result of the pattern of retailing having changed rapidly over recent years in response to consumer demand and advances in technology, including a notable increase in on-line shopping and the growth of factory outlets.

“This in turn has had an impact on high street shopping, with reduced demand for bricks and mortar shop units as a result.

“The difficulties in reletting retail units in the current economic climate in Aberdeen are also well known.

“As well as the application site, there are seven vacant units on the section of Union Street between Bon Accord Street and Bridge Street.”

Mostyn McKenzie was founded in Aberdeen in 1966 and also has stores in Edinburgh, Perth and Broughty Ferry.

Graeme has highlighted the amount of hospitality units around him as proof that retailers are no longer viable on Union Street.

He said: “We are a victim of the demise of Union Street and high streets in general.

“When we moved here almost ten years ago there were lots of similar stores around us like Country Casuals and Austin Reed but they have gone now.

“The block used to be 100% occupied and now it is about 50% so we need to move on and hopefully get new premises sorted.”