Aberdeen sheriff suspended as police launch investigation into sexual misconduct claims

An Aberdeen sheriff has been suspended after police launched an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct made against him.

Sheriff Jack Brown, who sits in Aberdeen, is at the centre of a criminal probe following complaints about his behaviour.

The justiciary has confirmed Sheriff Brown has been suspended while the investigation is carried out.

It is understood allegations have been made against him by a Crown Office employee.

It is believed the allegations against the father-of-two were reported to the police by one of the employee’s managers.

A police spokeswoman said: “We have commenced a criminal investigation which is at the early stages and we are unable to comment further.”

And a spokeswoman for the judiciary said: “We can confirm that Sheriff Jack Brown is presently suspended from office.”