Aberdeen Sheriff Court moves towards virtual custody cases

Custody cases calling at Aberdeen Sheriff Court will be heard virtually after a deal for the move was agreed.

The set up means accused persons being held at Kittybrewster police station do not have to physically appear in court.

Police officers, the court service and staff from security firm GeoAmey have an agreement in place for the project to move ahead and staff are receiving the relevant training to ensure it is a success.

The deal was finalised on Monday and it is understood the virtual custody hearings will begin next week.

The first virtual trials were held at Aberdeen Sheriff Court earlier this month as the legal systems tries to find a new way to operate amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Two cases were heard virtually a week ago with Sheriff Ian Wallace, solicitors, the depute fiscal, witnesses and the accused all taking part in proceedings without being in the same room.

Chief Superintendent Barry Blair from Police Scotland’s criminal justice services division said they are working along GeoAmey to make sure the move is a success.

He said: “The contract which allows GeoAmey to support virtual courts was only finalised on Monday.

GeoAmey staff have been in the court building familiarising themselves with processes.

Chief Superintendent Blair said: “GeoAmey staff will continue their familiarisation with a view to taking over the virtual court processes in due course, once all parties are comfortable with the processes and supporting technology.

“Police Scotland has an agreed Memorandum of Understanding with GeoAmey, which clearly sets out roles and both organisations are working positively together on site to ensure effective collaboration and support.

“We have an extremely strong working relationship with GeoAmey and meet regularly with their management and Justice partners to collectively oversee the phased roll out of virtual courts against agreed timelines which ensures processes are effective and resilient for all involved.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Court Service said they were working towards the launch of virtual custody cases at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

He said: “At the moment video link appearances are only for accused people with the Covid virus, or suspected of having it, while work goes ahead to put in place full facilities to support video link appearances from Police Scotland centres for all custody cases.

“It requires co-ordination between Police, Crown, defence, courts and GeoAmey to support and administer appearances. Training of key staff is under way and we will move to extend custodies via video link as soon as possible.”

A GeoAmey spokesman said: “There is an agreement in place which clearly establishes all roles and responsibilities. The agreement was only finalised on the June 15, and we are now in the familiarisation and training phase with GeoAmey staff not expected to take over the process until this has been completed.”