Aberdeen sheriff charged over sexual misconduct claims

An Aberdeen sheriff has been charged after an investigation into sexual misconduct claims.

Sheriff Jack Brown, who sits in Aberdeen, is at the centre of a criminal probe following allegations about his behaviour.

Last week, it was confirmed the sheriff has been suspended while the police investigation is carried out.

It is understood allegations were made against him by a Crown Office employee.

It is believed the claims were reported to the police by one of the employee’s managers.

A police spokeswoman said: “A 59-year-old man has been arrested and charged, and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal for consideration. The Contempt of Court Act now applies and it would be inappropriate to comment further.”