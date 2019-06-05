Aberdeen sheriff blasts security firm after prisoner sent to wrong court

A sheriff has blasted a security firm after branding court delays an “absolute shambles”.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court suffered delays after a bungling security firm sent one prisoner to the wrong court – and delayed the arrival of others due to a staff shortage.

The firm, GEOAmey, was so short of workers it had to draft in extra staff from 100 miles away.

It has today apologised for the delays.

Sheriff Graeme Napier was so irate about having no accused people in the dock, he ordered the security firm’s boss to come to court and explain himself, and threatened him with a contempt charge.

“The delays the court has faced today are an absolute shambles,” said Sheriff Napier .

He was presiding over court room six on Monday, which was expecting to hear the case of a man on remand at HMP Grampian.

However, the man was instead sent to the High Court, across the road – so a defence agent had to go there for the case.

Unimpressed, Sheriff Napier questioned a junior GEOAmey staff member in court.

Sheriff Napier said: “Apparently, GEOAmey has decided I don’t need to have a courtroom today.

“How can these delays be out of the company’s control? You say it’s not your fault, but these delays are certainly not my fault.”

Grilling another GEOAmey employee in court, Sheriff Napier said: “When the contract was awarded, assurances were given that there would be no problem with staffing and this kind of thing would not happen.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The employee said: “We have had problems with staffing. Staff are travelling up from Inverness and Perthshire.”

Sheriff Napier then requested one of two senior GEOAmey members address him that afternoon – and expressed disapproval to the court when they did not show up.

He said: “I would like one of them to give me an apology to the court. The delays the court has faced today are an absolute shambles.”

Sheriff Napier ordained a senior GEOAmey member of staff to appear before him yesterday morning and added: “He doesn’t have to be represented by an agent but please advise him that I will consider whether a contempt order is appropriate.”

It is understood a senior GEOAmey member of staff was addressed by Sheriff Napier yesterday and no contempt charge was handed out.

A GEOAmey spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, due to high demand and staff shortage in the Aberdeen area on Monday, a small number of courts were delayed. We apologise for the delays experienced.”

A Scottish Prison Service spokesman said: “This matter will be considered by our contract monitors and GEOAmey.”