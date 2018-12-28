Aberdeen sheltered housing residents treated to festive dinner

Residents of an Aberdeen sheltered housing complex were treated to a festive dinner.

Elderly and socially-isolated people living at Regensburg Court were brought together on Christmas Day for a traditional dinner so they weren’t spending the day alone.

Butcher Dennis Paterson Butcher donated a turkey crown, sausages in bacon and stuffing.

Dorothy Bright, chairwoman of the Regensburg Court tenants’ association, said: “It is the first time we’ve done it.

“In our building we have got a lot of people who are on their own.

“We put up a notice to see who would want to come for a traditional Christmas lunch.”

Dennis Paterson Butcher was approached for prices for the meal, however, came forward and provided the food free of charge.

Carers also helped out with the event.

A total of 15 people went to the Christmas lunch.