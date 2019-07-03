Aberdeen sex attacker locked up for three years

A teenager who had sex with two under age girls has been locked up for three years.

Ryan Smith was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow.

He was earlier convicted in Aberdeen of 12 charges, including having sex with two girls – aged 15 and 14 – as well as sexual assault and sending lewd photos.

The crimes took place in the city between 2016 and 2018.

Lord Arthurson told the 19-year-old that a pre-sentencing report on him made “depressing reading”.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The judge said: “There was a significant element of grooming in at least some of the offending.

“You lack any real insight of the harm you have caused your young victims.”

Smith will also be monitored for a further three years on his release.

Wendy Hay, defending, earlier said “boundaries” had been “enforced inconsistently” as Smith was growing up.