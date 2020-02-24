Aberdeen sex attack councillor ‘effectively useless’ says petition organiser

The organiser of a petition calling for a disgraced Aberdeen councillor to resign has said he is “not welcome” to represent his constituency.

Renee Slater, a member of the Torry Community Group, set up the petition in a bid to remove Torry and Ferryhill’s Alan Donnelly from office.

There have been repeated calls for Mr Donnelly to step down after he was found guilty of sexual assault.

He is no longer a member of the Conservative Party and has been removed from all committees.

Councillors unanimously backed a motion calling on him to step down – but he has so far failed to do so.

Renee said: “I am really concerned we have someone who has been convicted of a sex crime and is still a councillor.

“Alan Donnelly is not wanted by the constituents. He won’t resign, but he is effectively useless as nobody wants to go to his surgeries.

“We have a councillor who isn’t able to do the job, so what is the point in having him?

“We don’t want him as a councillor and he is not welcome to continue.”

The petition has been signed by more than 600 people.

Mr Donnelly did not respond to requests for comment.