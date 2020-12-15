Aberdeen sex assault councillor Alan Donnelly urged to ‘do the right thing’ and step down

Calls have again been made for a disgraced Aberdeen councillor to resign – and for anyone accused found guilty of sexual assault to be removed from office.

Councillors met both in person and virtually for the first full council meeting since March yesterday, December 14.

They heard a report on the Standards Commission for Scotland in regards to Councillor Alan Donnelly, who was found guilty of sexual assault in court.

Aberdeen City Councillor Douglas Lumsden made a motion to note the decision of the Standards Commission, and to reiterate the position made at the urgent business committee in December 2019 for Mr Donnelly to resign.

His motion also called on the chief officer of governance to respond on the point that the Code of Conduct “should be explicit that any councillor found guilty under the Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act 2009 should automatically be removed from office.”

It also added: “In respect of sanctions, the commission should have the power to form the view that in some cases where a breach is of a trivial nature, the commission should have the power, where appropriate, to infer an absolute discharge.”

An amendment was brought to add further conditions ensuring the safety of staff members, with the votes 22 to 22 – with Lord Provost Barney Crockett casting the deciding vote to the motion.

Mr Lumsden said: “I’m not pleased to be moving a motion, this gives me no pleasure whatsoever.

“Councillor Donnelly has let myself down, as he was attending that event on my behalf, he’s let the party down, he’s let the administration down, he’s let the council down and I would imagine Lord Provost, he’s let you down, as he was deputy Lord Provost at the time.

“There is no place for a sex offender in elected office. The only person who can remove Councillor Donnelly from office before the next election is Councillor Donnelly himself, and that’s why we’re calling on Councillor Donnelly to do the right thing and resign.

“It’s also clear that from reading the report, the code of conduct could be improved, and that’s why we’re adding an addition to the recommendations.”