Aberdeen set to beat target for building new council homes

The number of council houses being built in Aberdeen is set to beat the local authority’s targets.

In 2017, Aberdeen City Council’s ruling administration set a goal of having 2,000 properties built or under construction by the end of its five-year term.

However, it has now emerged that work is progressing at such a rate that more than half as much again could be delivered in the timescale.

A report to councillors ahead of a meeting of the authority’s city growth and resources committee has revealed a total of 3,160 homes will be built or under construction if all the sites which are currently under contract are filled to the anticipated level.

Council co-leader Jenny Laing said: “The administration made a promise back in 2017, with a capital investment of £250 million, that it would provide 2,000 council homes over a five-year period.

“I am therefore delighted that this report indicates that the council will actually exceed this already ambitious target and will increase the number of council homes being built to 3,160.

“This is something I am positive the citizens of Aberdeen will welcome.”

Work is planned or under way at several sites across the city to ensure the project is delivered, including developments at Summerhill and at Wellheads in Dyce.

And all homes under construction are being built to a high standard of efficiency to tie in with the council’s Net Zero Vision.

Ms Laing added: “It is clear that Covid-19 is likely to have long-lasting effects on the way we live our lives and that is why I am pleased these new council homes are being built to our new gold standard which will ensure energy efficiency, create spaces to work and study within the home, and outdoor amenity areas to positively impact on residents mental and physical well-being.

“I am also delighted that the council houses being built will provide accommodation for those with disabilities and those from the armed forces. This is a good news story from Aberdeen City Council.”

The report detailing the project’s progress will go before councillors next Wednesday.