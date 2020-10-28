Aberdeen set for stunning Christmas lights display over festive period

Aberdeen’s streets will have a festive feel this winter – despite a swathe of events being cancelled due to Covid-19.

The city’s usual Christmas village, carol concerts and Hogmanay celebrations will no longer take place as a result of the pandemic.

But instead, a stunning display will light up streets across the city in addition to the usual Christmas lights on Union Street.

At a meeting of Aberdeen City Council’s city growth and resources committee today, councillors approved plans for the lights and a “festive dressing display”.

A light trail will be set up from The Green to Correction Wynd, with further displays on George Street, Guild Street, Thistle Street, Rose Street and Chapel Street.

Three giant Christmas trees will also take their place on Union Street in the section which is currently pedestrianised.

Further trees will also be installed on St Nicholas Street, George Street and The Green, which will be lit to showcase the surrounding Nuart artwork.

Committee convener and council co-leader Douglas Lumsden said: “We are committed to providing the people of Aberdeen with the brightest Festive period possible while also following the guidance to ensure everyone’s safety.

“I am sure that the trail of lights we are installing along large parts of the city centre will prove a great attraction and help lift everyone’s spirits.”

As part of the city’s winter celebrations, the HAAN Christmas Design Market will hold a pop-up event at Aberdeen Art Gallery from November 27-29.

Mr Lumsden added: “What better setting for local designers to showcase their work than our award-winning gallery?

“I know that the pop-up event will be welcomed by everyone who loves the HAAN Christmas Design Market”.

The committee members also agreed to give grants from winter festival funds not being spent to community groups.