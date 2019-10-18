Aberdeen services affected after train hits cow

Aberdeen services have been affected this morning after a train struck a cow.

Services between Aberdeen and Edinburgh will be delayed or revised due to cattle on the railway at Leuchars.

The train was damaged in the incident and was unable to continue its journey, according to ScotRail.

UPDATE: The cow has caused some damage, leaving the train unable to continue its journey. We're sending a rescue train from Dundee to get it back on the move. ^Angus — ScotRail (@ScotRail) October 18, 2019

A statement on ScotRail’s website said: “We have a report of a cow on the line in the Leuchars area, our staff are enroute and we will provide an update as soon as possible.

“The southbound line has reopened and services heading to Edinburgh will be on the move shortly.”

NEW: A train has struck a cow near #Leuchars, services are unable to run in either direction through the area. ^Angus pic.twitter.com/gckkhHJ57K — ScotRail (@ScotRail) October 18, 2019

UPDATE: The southbound line has just reopened, services heading towards Edinburgh will be getting back on the move shortly. The northbound line remains closed for the moment. ^Angus — ScotRail (@ScotRail) October 18, 2019

The following Aberdeen train services have been affected: