Friday, October 18th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Local

Aberdeen services affected after train hits cow

by Annette Cameron
18/10/2019, 10:00 am Updated: 18/10/2019, 10:55 am
Post Thumbnail
Send us a story

Aberdeen services have been affected this morning after a train struck a cow.

Services between Aberdeen and Edinburgh will be delayed or revised due to cattle on the railway at Leuchars.

The train was damaged in the incident and was unable to continue its journey, according to ScotRail.

A statement on ScotRail’s website said: “We have a report of a cow on the line in the Leuchars area, our staff are enroute and we will provide an update as soon as possible.

“The southbound line has reopened and services heading to Edinburgh will be on the move shortly.”

 

The following Aberdeen train services have been affected:

  • 08:31 Edinburgh to Aberdeen is being delayed in the Cupar area and will terminate at Dundee.
  • 09:28 Edinburgh to Aberdeen will no longer call at Leuchars.

Breaking