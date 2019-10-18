Aberdeen services affected after train hits cow

Aberdeen services have been affected this morning after a train struck a cow.

Services between Aberdeen and Edinburgh will be delayed or revised due to cattle on the railway at Leuchars.

The train was damaged in the incident and was unable to continue its journey, according to ScotRail.

UPDATE: The cow has caused some damage, leaving the train unable to continue its journey. We're sending a rescue train from Dundee to get it back on the move. ^Angus — ScotRail (@ScotRail) October 18, 2019

A statement on ScotRail’s website said: “We have a report of a cow on the line in the Leuchars area, our staff are enroute and we will provide an update as soon as possible.

“We are activating ticket acceptance with local bus suppliers and once this is in place we will update you.”

NEW: A train has struck a cow near #Leuchars, services are unable to run in either direction through the area. ^Angus pic.twitter.com/gckkhHJ57K — ScotRail (@ScotRail) October 18, 2019

The following Aberdeen train services have been affected: