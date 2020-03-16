Aberdeen secondary school shuts for the day for “precautionary cleaning” related to the coronavirus

An Aberdeen secondary school is shut for both students and teachers today for extra cleaning due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hazlehead Academy is closed for “precautionary cleaning” but is expected to be re-opened again tomorrow.

The city council confirmed that the school would be shut “following a robust risk assessment”.

A spokeswoman said: “The safety of our pupils and staff is of primary importance to Aberdeen City Council.

“Following a robust risk assessment we have taken the decision to close Hazlehead Academy on Monday, March 16 to enable additional precautionary cleaning to take place.

“We look forward to welcoming our young people and staff back to Hazlehead Academy on Tuesday.”

