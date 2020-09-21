Aberdeen secondary pupil tests positive for Covid-19

A pupil at an Aberdeen secondary school has tested positive for coronavirus.
Aberdeen Grammar wrote to parents tonight advising they had been made aware of a positive case.
A “very small number” of young people are now being asked to remain at home for 14 days following a consultation with public health.
The school will remain open for all other pupils.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe