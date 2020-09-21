Show Links
Aberdeen secondary pupil tests positive for Covid-19

by Kaitlin Easton
21/09/2020, 11:23 pm Updated: 21/09/2020, 11:24 pm
Aberdeen Grammar School
A pupil at an Aberdeen secondary school has tested positive for coronavirus.

Aberdeen Grammar wrote to parents tonight advising they had been made aware of a positive case.

A “very small number” of young people are now being asked to remain at home for 14 days following a consultation with public health.

The school will remain open for all other pupils.