Aberdeen Scout show celebrates 60th birthday

Scouts from across the north-east will be taking part in the 60th anniversary of a popular show.

Rehearsals are already under way for Aberdeen Scout Gang Show Time to Shine, which will run during the week of March 9 at Aberdeen Arts Centre.

Currently more than 50 Scouts, explorers and leaders from across Aberdeen are involved, with the cub cast joining rehearsals after Christmas.

This year’s 60th anniversary event will support the North East Scotland Sensory Service (Ness), a charity working towards securing the independent living of blind and deaf people.

During the week of the show collections are held with all proceeds going to the selected charity.

Ness helps more than 6,500 people with hearing or sight loss by providing practical and emotional support.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

In previous years the show has supported charities including Help for Heroes and has sponsored a guide dog called Scout through his training.

Aberdeen Scout Gang Show has been running since 1960 and in that time has given many youngsters across the city their first taste of musical theatre.

Each show boasts comedy sketches and songs, as well as full cast musical numbers, with no two shows the same.