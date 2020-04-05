Aberdeen Scout Gang Show’s gives charity huge boost

Scouts from across the north-east took part in the 60th anniversary of a popular show.

The Aberdeen Scout Gang Show – Time to Shine – saw more than 50 Scouts, Explorers and leaders get involved with the production, with the cub cast joining in too.

Aberdeen Scout Gang Show has been running since 1960 and aims to give youngsters across the city the chance to take the stage.

Proceeds from this year’s event went to North East Sensory Services (NESS) which works to achieve independence for blind and deaf people.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Eilidh Morrison, who is visually impaired and joined the gang as a Scout before becoming a member of the adult cast, said: “Before I knew about NESS I thought that I was the only person in the world with a visual impairment.

“Then I was invited to join them and everything changed.

“They gave me the confidence to go out into the world.”

Gang Show convener Gerard Rattray said: “Being part of the Gang Show and making it accessible to everyone shows the Scouts there are no boundaries to what you can do.

“Getting involved in the Gang Show also builds confidence and helps develop respect for others.”

For more information, visit www.nesensoryservices.org