Aberdeen scientists to help Scottish tea growers

Academics in the north-east are providing a blend of science to help Scottish tea growers.

Scientists from Aberdeen University have joined forces with a Scottish tea growing association in a bid to support the future of local tea production.

Researchers from the School of Biological Sciences were approached by tea growers Tea Gardens of Scotland to assist in carrying out a state-of-the-art chemical analysis of its product. The aim is to enable it to develop a distinctive identity in a market which is already well populated by tea imported from overseas.

Professor David Burslem said: “After carrying out our tests, we were able to determine that tea grown in Scotland has distinct chemical differences to that of tea grown overseas, possibly due to differences in the soils they are grown in – the result is consistent for both black and green tea products.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter