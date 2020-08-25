Aberdeen scientists develop new technique to identify sources of food poisoning

Scientists at Aberdeen University have developed a new technique which could help to identify the source of food poisoning or infection more quickly and accurately than current methods.

Advances in Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) mean that the complete DNA sequence of an organism’s genome can now be obtained.

Researchers have now found a new technique which could match campylobacter and potentially other common foodborne pathogens more accurately to their original source within seconds.

The campylobacter bacteria causes more food-borne illness than any other organism but pinpointing where a patient picked up the infection is often difficult as it can originate from several animals including cattle, chicken, pigs, sheep and wild birds.

The technique developed by the Aberdeen scientists relies on a new machine learning method – known as The Minimal Multilocus Distance (MMD) method – which can be used to ‘train’ a computer to identify likely sources with a high degree of accuracy.

The study was led by Dr Francisco Perez Reche and Professor Norval Strachan, both from the University of Aberdeen’s departments of Physics and Biological Sciences.

Dr Perez Reche said: “There are a number of existing methods to calculate the likely source of an infection but in order to work effectively, they either use only part of the genome sequencing, meaning results are less targeted, or if they use the whole genome, the calculations can take up to two days to perform.

“When dealing with an outbreak of infection, speed and accuracy of identifying the likely source are key.

“Our MMD method trains the computer to identify likely sources of origin of a campylobacter infection within seconds.”

Professor Strachan added: “This has the potential to rapidly provide information on the potential source of infection and could be used to inform strategies to reduce food poisoning.”

Further research is now required to build the technology to make it widely available to health professionals.