Aberdeen scientists design cost-effective ventilator to help in Covid-19 battle

Scientists at an Aberdeen university have used their expertise of life support systems in space missions to build a ventilator for use against Covid-19.

The Planetary Science Group, which is based at Aberdeen University’s school of geosciences, developed the device using low-cost components available for common use.

The device, which is known as an ATMO-Vent, is thought to be quicker to build and more cost-effective and user friendly than other models in development.

The design team, which is led by Professor Javier Martin-Torres, is working to have the device officially certified so that it can be rapidly deployed in healthcare settings worldwide.

He said: “The ATMO-Vent has been designed to comply with UK regulatory guidelines, and we are now in the testing phase as we seek industrial and healthcare partners to collaborate with us on its continued development.

“As a group we have watched the spread of Covid-19 with growing alarm, and we wanted to use our expertise to help.”