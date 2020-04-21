Aberdeen scientists call for mass testing to combat coronavirus

Mass testing is the best approach to tackling coronavirus, according to new research.

Scientists at Aberdeen University found severe lockdowns will not create enough “herd immunity” to eradicate Covid-19.

They stressed the importance of “thorough testing combined with contact tracing, isolation of infected individuals and social distancing”.

The researchers modelled infections using data from the early stages of the outbreak in the UK, Italy, Spain, Germany and China.

In the specific outbreaks they modelled, they found that only around 8% of the population will have been exposed to the infection, which they said will not lead to the levels of herd immunity required to control the virus.

The researchers said such a low infection rate could mean that if and when restrictions are lifted, the virus could re-emerge.

