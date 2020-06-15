Aberdeen scientists: BAME individuals must not be under-represented in Covid-19 research

Researchers must ensure people of Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) groups are proportionately represented in Covid-19 studies, according to scientists from the UK and USA.

Previous studies show that people of BAME groups are under-represented in many research projects despite research showing that in many cases, people from these groups are more likely to be affected by the conditions being researched.

A paper published in The Lancet by researchers at the universities of Aberdeen, Cambridge and Leicester, UK and Emory University in the USA, looks in detail at the inclusion and recording of ethnicity in research studies.

Professor Shaun Treweek, from the Health Services Research Unit at Aberdeen University, said: “Covid-19 is shining a spotlight on a problem that has been with us for a long time.

“Results from Covid-19 research must apply to everyone in the community who will be a candidate for treatment or prevention, and people of BAME groups – often overrepresented in the toll of the disease – should be an integral part of that effort.”

