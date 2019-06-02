Aberdeen scientist’s Antarctica trip to see climate crisis up close

An Aberdeen scientist will set sail for Antarctica as part of a leadership programme to help women influence policy on climate change.

Dr Ana Payo-Payo, 33, works as a research fellow at Aberdeen University focusing on biodiversity.

She is a team member of Homeward Bound, a year-long global leadership programme which ends in a three-week expedition between November and December.

The 95 women will undergo leadership training which will end with the trip to Antarctica.

The location has been chosen so the women can see at first hand one of the environments most vulnerable to climate change.

It is not the first time Dr Payo-Payo, who is originally from Spain, has been on the programme, although this is her first time as a member of the faculty.

She said: “I was there a couple of years ago and it has the most beautiful scenery.

“There are workshops and talks with a focus on women in science and how to influence policy on climate change. There will be classes from some global leaders.

“It was such a great experience.

“This year my role will be supporting other scientists on the boat with communications and logistics – it’s a community of women empowering other women.

“It is emotional going to the Antarctic seeing the effect that climate change has.

“I am really looking forward to going but also nervous.”

The trip will involve the women, who come from different scientific backgrounds, leaving the boat and venturing out on to the land.

The aim of the project, which was launched in 2016, is to build a network of 1,000 women who can support each other in creating change.

Dr Payo-Payo, who hosts her own science-based show, will be providing comedy on board the boat. She also helps other scientists and organisations communicate complicated research through performing arts.